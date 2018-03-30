Catholic World News

Pope, at Chrism Mass, urges priests to imitate Jesus’ closeness to people

March 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis reflected on spiritual conversation, Confession, and preaching during his homily at the Chrism Mass, celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica on Holy Thursday (video, booklet).

