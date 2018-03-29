Catholic World News

Canadian bishops: Pope will not apologize for ‘residential schools’

March 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has decided that “he could not personally respond” to a request for a public apology, on behalf of the Catholic Church, for the “residential schools” that educated children of Canada’s indigenous peoples. The residential schools, which were run by Protestant and Catholic administrators, discouraged the preservation of native traditions; a government commission declared that they were guilty of “cultural genocide.”

