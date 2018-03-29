Catholic World News

Did Pope say there is no hell?

March 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that hell does not exist, according to Eugenio Scalfari, the founder of the daily La Repubblica.



After an interview with the Pontiff, Scalfari quoted him as saying: “There is no hell. There is the disappearances of sinful souls.”



The Vatican press office quickly issued a statement noting that Scalfari’s quotation cannot be considered “a faithful transcription” of the Pope’s actual words. Scalfari, who has now interviewed Pope Francis several times, does not record the sessions or take notes; he relies on his memory to reconstruct the conversations.

