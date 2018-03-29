Catholic World News

Catholic legislator offers bill to legalize same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland

March 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic legislator has put forward legislation that would provide legal recognition for same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland. Conor McGinn, who described himself as a practicing Catholic, said “I believe I am living the message of the Gospel in this Holy Week.”

