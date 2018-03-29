Catholic World News

Irish government proposal would allow abortion on demand: analysis

March 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Ireland’s Iona Institute explains that the abortion legislation being offered by the country’s government would “is in no real way restrictive” and would, as a practical matter, all for unrestricted abortion on demand if the country’s voters repeal Ireland’s constitutional provision protecting unborn life.

