French bishops praise heroism of slain gendarme Arnaud Beltrame

March 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: France held a national day of mourning for Beltrame, who exchanged places with a hostage during an Islamist terrorist attack. Click here for the full text of the bishops’ statement.

