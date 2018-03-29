Catholic World News
Canadian religious leaders decry government’s intransigence on pro-abortion test for jobs program
March 29, 2018
» Continue to this story on CCCB
CWN Editor's Note: Evangelical, Jewish, and Muslim leaders joined Cardinal Thomas Collins of Toronto in signing this statement.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
