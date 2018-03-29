Catholic World News
Children fleeing unrest and hunger in Venezuela face human trafficking in Colombia
March 29, 2018
» Continue to this story on Save the Children
CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (March 29 Italian edition) devoted prominent front-page coverage to this story.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
