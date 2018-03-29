Catholic World News

Leading US bishops recall 50th anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King’s assassination

March 29, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “We can best honor Dr. Martin Luther King and preserve his legacy by boldly asking God—today and always—to deepen our own commitment to follow His will wherever it leads in the cause of promoting justice,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Administrative Committee said in its statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!