Irish leader: Church should include ‘all types of family’ at Dublin meeting

March 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Ireland’s Taoiseach (prime minister) Leo Varadker has told the country’s lawmakers that the government believes “all types of family should be celebrated” at the World Meeting of Families, to be hosted by the Dublin archdiocese. He said that the Irish ambassador to the Holy See would take that stand in talks with Church organizers of the event, but the government would not “try to impose that view on a religious body.”

