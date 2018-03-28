Catholic World News

30,000 Americans to enter Church at Easter Vigil

March 28, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: More than 30,000 people will be welcomed into the Catholic Church at Easter Vigil ceremonies across the US this year. The Los Angeles archdiocese, the country’s largest, will welcome nearly 3,000 new members; the Galveston-Houston archdiocese, more than 2,000.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!