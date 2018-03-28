Catholic World News

Australian police began Pell investigation before any crime was reported

March 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At hearings on the abuse charges against Cardinal George Pell, police have disclosed that they began an investigation before any complaint had been lodged. A spokesman said that “it was an operation looking for a crime because no crime had been reported.” Testimony also established that police had planned to arrest Cardinal Pell if he traveled to Australia to testify before a royal commission on abuse in 2015, after complaints had been received, and that police refused to give the cardinal copies of his accusers’ statements before questioning him in 2016.

