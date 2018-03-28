Catholic World News

Easter in Jerusalem: No access for Gaza’s Christians

March 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Church authorities had applied for around 600 permits for Gaza Palestinian worshipers to travel, but had not received any,” according to the patriarchate.

