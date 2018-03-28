Catholic World News

Pope Francis visits Pope Benedict

March 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: After visiting the offices of the Vatican’s Secretariat of State, Pope Francis visited with the Pope Emeritus, offering him best wishes for a happy Easter.

