Catholic World News

Paschal Triduum is at ‘center of Christian faith,’ Pope says at general audience

March 28, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for a video of the Pope’s Wednesday general audience address, delivered on March 28 to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!