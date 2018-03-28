Catholic World News

A new president may not mean a totally fresh start for South Africa, Jesuit says

March 28, 2018

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: “Just weeks ago Jacob Zuma’s resignation ended a disastrous eight-year presidency,” said Father Russell Pollitt, director of South Africa’s Jesuit Institute. The popular new president, Cyril Ramaphosa, “cannot fix all the problems of South Africa.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!