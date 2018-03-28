Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper: Pope Francis continues Paul VI’s path of Curial reform

March 28, 2018

The editor-in-chief of L’Osservatore Romano has devoted a front-page column to Blessed Pope Paul VI’s desire for radical Curial reform.

The editor, Giovanni Maria Vian, recalled that Pope Paul announced his desire for reform in an address to the Curia just three months after his election. The most important changes came later in the pontificate: the reorganization of the Curia’s structure (1967), the suppression of the papal court (1968), the dissolution of the pontifical military corps with the exception of the Swiss Guard (1970), and the decision that cardinals would no longer vote in papal elections once they turned 80 (1970).

Vian said that Pope Paul knew that he would face criticism for his reforms, which arose from a desire to emphasize the essentially spiritual mission of the papacy. Pope Francis, Vian concluded, follows the same process of “simplification and essentiality” in his own reforms.

