2 million join in pro-life march in Argentina

March 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An estimated 2 million people joined in a pro-life demonstration in Argentina on Sunday. The country’s parliament will soon begin discussion of a proposal to ease restrictions on legal abortion.

