Vatican liturgical office: feast of Mary, the Mother of God to be observed this year

March 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for Divine Worship has issued a directive that the new feast of Mary, the Mother of God, should be celebrated this year—and each following year—on the Monday after Pentecost. The Congregation notes that the Roman Missal allows for a Mass of the Holy Spirit on the days after Pentecost. However, “the Obligatory Memorial of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church is to be preferred.”

