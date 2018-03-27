Catholic World News

Indonesian high court rejects Christian governor’s appeal of blasphemy conviction

March 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The supreme court of Indonesia has rejected an appeal by Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, the former governor of Jakarta, who was convicted of blasphemy in 2017 and sentenced to two years in prison. The former governor, popularly known as “Ahok,” was charged after he encouraged voters not to be swayed by those who cited the Qu’ran to discourage support for non-Muslim leaders.

