Catholic World News

US bishops’ spokesman decries low rate of admission for refugees

March 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ committee on migration has expressed concern about the low number of refugees being accepted into the country. Bishop Joe Vazquez of Austin, Texas, observed that only 9,500 refugees have been admitted, halfway through the fiscal year. A presidential directive has allowed for 45,000 refugees in fiscal 2018, the lowest figure since 1980; yet the actual number accepted is well below the pace that would reach that figure.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!