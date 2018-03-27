Catholic World News

Holy Cross College students call attention to theology professor’s views on ‘drag king’ Jesus

March 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Fenwick Review, a conservative student newspaper at Jesuit-run Holy Cross College, has called attention to the radical views of a theology professor, Tat-siong Benny Liew, who sees Jesus as a “drag king” of “gender indeterminate.” Liew—who holds an endowed chair and teaches New Testament courses for freshmen at the Massachusetts school—recommends “imagining [Christ’s] passion experience as a (masochistic?) sexual relation with his own Father.”

