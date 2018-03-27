Catholic World News

Chinese authorities seize ‘underground’ bishop

March 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Vincent Guo Xijin of Mindong has been detained by police, the AsiaNews service reports.



Bishop Guo is one of the Chinese bishops who have been asked to step aside, as part of a proposed agreement between the Vatican and Beijing. He would be replaced by a bishop who was appointed by the Chinese government and illicitly ordained.



Bishop Guo was reportedly questioned by police, then taken away from his residence. He had also been detained by police just before Easter last year.

