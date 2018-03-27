Catholic World News

UN must intervene in Congo, says bishops’ conference official

March 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The secretary-general of the National Episcopal Conference of Congo made his remarks in a speech to the UN Security Council.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!