Catholic World News

Swedish diocese purchases church from Protestants as number of Catholics grows

March 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on Servizio Informazione Religiosa

CWN Editor's Note: Motala, mentioned in the article, is a city of 30,000 in southern Sweden.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

