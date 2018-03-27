Catholic World News

Primate of All Ireland: Church ‘can never become complacent’ about safeguarding children

March 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Eamon Martin issued this statement after the Pope accepted the resignation of Bishop John McAreavey, who delayed reporting abuse.

