Primate of All Ireland: Church ‘can never become complacent’ about safeguarding children

March 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Eamon Martin issued this statement after the Pope accepted the resignation of Bishop John McAreavey, who delayed reporting abuse.

