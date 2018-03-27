Catholic World News
Vatican foreign minister: Church in China should be ‘fully Catholic and genuinely Chinese’
March 27, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States, made his remarks at a conference at Pontifical Gregorian University.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
