Pope Francis, other prelates laud witness of Arnaud Beltrame

March 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The French police officer exchanged himself for a woman taken hostage in an Islamist terrorist attack and died after his throat was slit. The Pontiff commended “the generous and heroic act of Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, who gave his life to protect others”; L’Osservatore Romano also offered a front-page tribute. Archbishop Charles Chaput praised Beltrame in this National Catholic Register column.

