Catholic World News

Report: Pope says he wishes to visit South Sudan

March 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Servizio Informazione Religiosa

CWN Editor's Note: “The Pope expressed the wish to come down to South Sudan to be close to the suffering people,” the secretary of the South Sudan Council of Churches said following an audience with the Pope.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!