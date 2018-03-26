Catholic World News

In India, police leave Catholic hospital separated from power supply following attack

March 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on World Watch Monitor

CWN Editor's Note: The attack took place in Ujjain, a city in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

