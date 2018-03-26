Catholic World News

‘We need a visit from the Pope,’ Iraqi bishop says in interview

March 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: In 2006, when BIshop Saad Sirop Hanna was a young priest, he was kidnapped and spent a month in captivity.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!