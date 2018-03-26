Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to Italian province’s ‘faith, laboriousness, and solidarity’

March 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “There is a great need these days for people who know how to bear courageous witness to the moral values taught by the Gospel,” the Pope told a delegation from Trentino, a mountainous province in northern Italy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!