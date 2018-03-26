Catholic World News

Pre-synod meeting’s final document highlights young people’s diverse attitudes toward Christ and the Church

March 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The 15th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, which will take place in October, is devoted to “Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment.” At a press conference (transcript, video), organizers of a pre-synodal youth meeting discussed the meeting’s 15-section final document, which discussed the diverse attitudes of youth toward Christ, the Church, and Catholic teaching.

