Resignations and appointments (3/24)

March 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis accept the resignation of a Burundian archbishop for reasons of age and appointed his successor. The Pontiff also appointed an apostolic nuncio in Cameroon and named a special envoy for the celebration of the 700th anniversary of a Polish Marian shrine.

