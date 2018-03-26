Catholic World News

Papal preacher devotes final Lenten sermon to Christian purity

March 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Cantalamessa.org

CWN Editor's Note: Capuchin Franciscan Father Raniero Cantalamessa has served as Preacher to the Papal Household since 1980. His March 23 sermon had four parts: “Christian Reasons for Purity,” “Purity, Beauty, and Love of One’s Neighbor,” “Purity and Renewal,” and “Pure in Heart!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

