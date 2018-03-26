Catholic World News

Resignations and appointments (3/23)

March 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis named a religious sister as “head official” (capo ufficio) of the Congregation for the Institutes of Consecrated Life and the Societies of Apostolic Life. A capo ufficio does not lead a dicastery of the Roman Curia, but serves under the prefect and secretary.

