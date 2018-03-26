Catholic World News

Papal audiences (3/23)

March 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received San Marino’s co-leaders and a delegation from the Council of Churches of South Sudan. San Marino, a European nation of 34,000, is almost entirely Catholic; most residents of war-torn South Sudan, a nation of 13 million, are either animist or Christian.

