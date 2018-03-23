Catholic World News

Turkish air raids destroy ancient Christian sites in Syria

March 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Syrian government reports that Turkish air strikes near the city of Afrin have destroyed churches and monasteries that date back to the early days of Christianity and are listed by UNESCO as world-heritage sites.

