Cardinal Dolan: Democrats have abandoned Catholics

March 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan has charged that the Democratic Party no longer allows room for loyal Catholics. “The ‘big tent’ of the Democratic Party now seems a pup tent,” the Cardinal wrote, in a column published by the Wall Street Journal. He pointed to Democratic leaders who have said that pro-lifers are not welcome in their party, and to the Democrats in New York who have blocked aid for students at parochial schools.

