Police raid home, office of Michigan bishop in sex-abuse probe

March 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Michigan police have raided the residence of Bishop Joseph Cistone of Saginaw, as well as the diocesan offices, in a search for documents related to sex-abuse complaints. A spokesman for local prosecutors explained: “Contrary to the statements of the diocese and the bishop that they would fully cooperate with law enforcement, they did not.”

