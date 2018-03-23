Catholic World News

Some charges against Cardinal Pell will be dropped

March 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Australian prosecutors have announced that they will drop some of the abuse charges against Cardinal George Pell. That announcement came as a court continued hearings to decide whether the charges—which have not yet been made public—should go to trial.

