Catholic World News

Vatican accord with China imminent?

March 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A member of the Vatican’s negotiating team has said that an accord with China could be imminent. Father Jeroom Heyndrickx said: “I’ve never seen a more serious attempt to enter into a dialogue and to continue a dialogue.” Some informed sources have speculated that an agreement could be announced within days.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

