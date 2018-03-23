Catholic World News

Cardinal Tong supports deal with China, sees opposition as unreasonable

March 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal John Tong Hon, the retired Bishop of Hong Kong, has indicated his support for a proposed Vatican agreement with China, thereby distancing himself from his predecessor, Cardinal Joseph Zen. Speaking at a conference in Rome, Cardinal Tong said that he expected China to become more open to religion, and said opposition to the proposed deal was unreasonable.

