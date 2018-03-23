Catholic World News

Providence bishop sees Catholic college ‘at the crossroads,’ lauds student who upheld marriage

March 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence, Rhode Island, has sent a message of support to an undergraduate at Providence College who has been attacked for defending traditional marriage. Bishop Tobin said that Providence College “is standing at the crossroads” regarding its Catholic identity. He posed a rhetorical question:

“Will it continue to be P.C.—the Providence College we’ve come to know and love; or simply be p.c.—politically correct, the pathetic, ephemeral fashion that has, in recent years, taken such an ironclad grip on our culture?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

