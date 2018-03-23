Catholic World News
Mark Zuckerberg has regrets over Cambridge Analytica data: ‘I’m really sorry that this happened’
March 23, 2018
» Continue to this story on CNN
CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (March 23 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
