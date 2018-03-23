Catholic World News

Prelates lament failure of Congress to pass Conscience Protection Act

March 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Those inside and outside of Congress who worked to defeat the CPA have placed themselves squarely into the category of extremists who insist that all Americans must be forced to participate in the violent act of abortion,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops said in a statement.

