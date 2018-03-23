Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat: Holy See opposes patents on life forms

March 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic, the representative of the Holy See at UN offices in Geneva, made his remarks at the 35th session of the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Intergovernmental Committee on Intellectual Property and Genetic Resources, Traditional Knowledge and Folklore.

