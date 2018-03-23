Catholic World News
Recently appointed cardinals tell their stories in new book
March 23, 2018
» Continue to this story on Zenit
CWN Editor's Note: 34 cardinals contributed to Tutti gli uomini di Francesco [All the Men of Francis].The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
