Caritas assists Mongolia’s herdsmen as animals freeze, starve

March 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis is the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies. Mongolia, a nation of 3.1 million, is 53% Buddhist and 3% Muslim, with 39% professing no religion.

