Sydney archdiocese steps up efforts to combat human trafficking

March 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The report notes that Archbishop Anthony Fisher has “established a task force to help schools, universities and parishes ‘slave-proof’ their supply chains for all goods and services.”

